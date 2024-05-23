KMG Acting Chairman visits production enterprises in Atyrau

On May 22, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov visited the KMG’s daughter companies in Atyrau. Namely, Askhat Khassenov held a meeting with the top management and staff of the Atyrau Oil Refinery, Kazinform News Agency learned from the KMG's press service.

Director General of the refinery Abzal Doszhanov reported to him on the current situation at the plant and output plan fulfillment. Askhat Khassenov set a task to ensure reliable and uninterrupted operation of the oil refinery, to achieve the targets set and to complete the environmental projects on time.

On the same day, Askhat Khassenov surveyed production site of Zhaiykmunaygas Oil&Gas Production Department of JSC Embamunaygas, where he held a meeting with the company’s top management. Director General of EMG Sabit Arynov made a presentation of the results of the company’s production and financial activity in the first quarter of 2024 and reported on the implementation of investment projects.

In 2023, the EMG’s oil and condensate output made 2 million 722 thousand tons against the plan of 2 million 706 thousand tons. So, the company outstripped the target by 16 thousand tons. Production volumes increased by 5.5% compared to 2022. In 2023, the development of the Eastern Flank of S.Nurzhanov field and Uaz Severnyi field commenced as a result of EMG's geological exploration activity.

The meeting also touched upon geological and technical activities at mature fields that contribute to the efficient development of the company's remaining recoverable oil reserves.

The KMG's Acting Chairman will also inspect the measures taken by the daughter companies to protect the production sites from flooding.