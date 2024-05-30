KMG and JOGMEC signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in oil exploration and production

JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG) and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) signed a memorandum of cooperation on the oil and natural gas upstream sector, Kazinform News Agency cites the company's press service.

The document was signed by Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas, and Mori Hiroyuki, Executive Vice President of the JOGMEC.

"We are confident that this memorandum of cooperation will serve as a catalyst for enhanced collaboration between our organizations, paving the way for new opportunities in hydrocarbon exploration and production," remarked A.Khassenov.

In addition, both parties have affirmed their commitment to human resource development. This includes initiatives such as knowledge exchange, sharing of experiences, and technology transfer between KMG and JOGMEC.

Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) is a national corporation supporting Japanese private companies involved in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources through financial, informational and technical assistance in order to contribute to secure the stable supply of energy to Japan. The company has 13 international offices in 12 countries. Since 1979, JOGMEC (formerly known as Japan National Oil Corporation, JNOC) has conducted 70 geological and geophysical surveys in 30 countries.