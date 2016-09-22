KMG EP elects new Chairman of the Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Christopher Hopkinson has stepped down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) for family reasons, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

KMG EP held its regular Board of Directors meeting to elect a new Chairman and approve the total volume of crude oil to be directed domestically in 2016. Igor Goncharov who serves on the Board of Directors since November 2015 and is a senior vice president for production of oil and gas at JSC KazMunai Gas was elected as the new Chairman of the Board.



"Based on the current results, the company expects that in 2016 JSC "Ozenmunaigas" ("OMG") and JSC "Embamunaigas" ("EMG") will supply 3 372 thousand tonnes (67 kbopd) to the domestic market, which is around 40% of OMG and EMG's total crude oil sales.



Of this amount, 2 670 thousand tonnes (53 kbopd) will be supplied to the Atyrau refinery and 702 thousand tonnes (14 kbopd) will be supplied to the Pavlodar refinery.



Earlier, it was expected that the volume of domestic supplies in 2016 will amount to 2 380 thousand tonnes (47 kbopd), which is around 28% of the total crude oil sales," the company said in a statement.