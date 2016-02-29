EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:41, 29 February 2016 | GMT +6

    KMG EP reduces number of Management Board members

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week some changes were made to the composition of the Management Board of KazMunaiGas Exploration & Production (KMG EP), Kazinform has learnt from KASE.

    KMG EP has reduced the number of members of the Management Board from seven to five people in order to make the management of operations more effective. The tenure of the remaining Management Board members has been set to September 22, 2018.
    Botagoz Ashirbekova, Malik Saulebai and Aziz Ileuov are no longer members of the Management Board.

    Tags:
    KASE KazMunayGas Business, companies Business News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!