KMG expects 97bln tenge net profit in Q1 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC KazMunayGas plans to receive 97bln tenge of net profit in Q1 2017. Vice President of the company Dauren Karabayev said it at a briefing in Astana.

“As per preliminary results, we expect that in Q1 2017 our income will reach 97bln tenge. In 2016, the company’s net income was 306bln tenge while tax and other mandatory budget payments made around 457bln tenge,” said Karabayev.

According to him, capital investments including in Kashagan development exceeded 624bln tenge.

Besides, KMG has reduced its debt almost twofold since 2014. “As per a consolidated report, this debt was cut after bond repurchase and sale of 50% of Kashagan share to SamrukKazyna,” he added.