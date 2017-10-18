KMG filling station chain selling AI-92 gasoline without restraint

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazMunayGas (KMG) filling station chain is selling AI-92 grade gasoline, the most popular in Kazakhstan, in all regions of the country without any restraint, Kazinform refers to the press service of KazMunayGaz Onimderi LLP.

According to the press service's information, there isn't any restraint in AI-92 grade gasoline sales in Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, Ayagoz, Balkhash, Kyzylorda, Petropavlovsk, Semey, Taraz, Uralsk, Oskemen, and Shymkent. "That is, KMG retail filling station chain is operating in a routine mode. In addition, the fuel stock is sufficient, and new fuel is supplied from the refineries of Kazakhstan and abroad every day," the representative of KazMunayGas Onimderi says.

The situation in those regions, where it was not possible to buy more than 20 liters of gasoline, is getting better with sufficient fuel supplies.

KMG chain includes 342 filling stations across Kazakhstan and holds 15% of the oil products market share in terms of retail sales.