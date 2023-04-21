EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 21 April 2023 | GMT +6

    KMG, Glencore discuss cooperation prospects

    None
    Photo: kmg.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Magzum Mirzagaliyev, KazMunayGas company chairman, and Alex Sanna, head of marketing, oil at Glencore, took place in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the KMG.

    During the meeting the sides focused on promising areas of cooperation with the possibility of carrying out joint investment projects.

    Mirzagaliyev noted given the development of new technologies and climate regulation, the KazMunayGas company looks into additional measures for decarbonization, implementation of green projects, which could be a potential area of bilateral cooperation.

    The Glencore delegation was briefed about the development of business in the petrochemical industry. So, last year the Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) plant with a design capacity of 500 thousand polypropylene per year was launched in Atyrau.

    Notably, on June 9, 2022, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Glencore CEO Gary Nagle to discuss the decarbonization of the economy, some aspects of the company’s activity in the mining and energy sectors of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Economy Mining Energy KazMunayGas Oil & Gas News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!