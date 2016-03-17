EN
    15:06, 17 March 2016 | GMT +6

    KMG has no plans to buy BG Group&#39;s share in Karachaganak

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National Company KazMunayGas JSC has no plans to buy BG Group's share in Karachaganak project (KPO).

    CEO of the company Sauat Mynbayev revealed the news at a press conference of the Central Communications Service in Astana on Thursday.
    "No, we're not planning to buy BG's share. I believe that Shell is the potential buyer," Mr. Mynbayev answered the questions at the press conference.
    Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. is a consortium of companies that joined forced to develop the Karachaganak project. BG Group holds 29.25%, ENI - 29.25%, Chevron - 18%, Lukoil - 13.5% and KazMunayGas - 10%.

