KMG, IFC discuss cooperation in methane abatement

On June 26, the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov has had a meeting with the Regional Vice President of the International Finance Organization for Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Hela Cheikhrouhou, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan joined the Global Methane Pledge in 2023, making its oil and gas sector a priority sphere for reducing methane emissions, the press service of the Kazakh company said.

The head of the KMG thanked the IFC delegation for a methodological support in preparation of the first report on methane emissions and the Implementation Plan submitted to the UNEP (United Nations Environmental Programme) as part of the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), UNEP’s flagship reporting and mitigation programme, in May 2024.

Photo credit: KMG

During the meeting, Hela Cheikhrouhou presented the IFC’s initiative to provide technical and consultative support in preparation of the second report and the KMG’s Implementation Plan within the OGMP 2.0 in 2025.

Photo credit: KMG

The sides will foster joint efforts to analyze and determine the methods of reducing methane emissions. This work will be conducted with the financial support of the IFC.