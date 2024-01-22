KMG, Italy's Eni agree to implement hybrid power plant project in Zhanaozen

JSC NC KazMunayGas and Eni S.p.A. signed the Joint Confirmation Agreement on initiation of the Zhanaozen hybrid power plant construction project, Kazinform News Agency reports citings KMG's press service.

The bilateral document was signed as part of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Italy last week.

Those signing the document were Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chair of the Management Board, KMG, and Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi.

The project provides for construction of a wind power plant (77 MW) and a solar power plant (50 MW) in collaboration with Eni’s subsidiary Plenitude, as well as a 120 MW gas power plant in Zhanaozen for supplying stable electricity to KMG's industrial facilities in the region. A hybrid project of this type will be the first to be implemented in Kazakhstan.

This project is in line with the goals of diversifying the business portfolio and decarbonizing the operations of KMG and Eni, ensuring the long-term sustainable development of our operations, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chair of the Management Board of KazMunayGas, noted.

The plans are to bring the project to the full design capacity by the end of 2025. At the construction stage, the number of the engaged employees will be up to 800 people, and up to 80 are expected to be employed at the operation stage.

It's worth noting that JSC NC KazMunayGas implements the hybrid power plant construction project in line with the goals of the RoK's Carbon-neutral Transition Strategy until 2060.