KMG, NCOC discuss Kashagan oil and gas field development

Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov has met with the Managing Director of the North Caspian Operating Company Giancarlo Ruiu, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the KMG's press service.

The sides discussed the issues of development of the Kashagan oil field, emphasizing the need to comply with high standards of occupational health and safety.

Photo credit: KMG

The record production indicators of 18.8 million tons achieved at the Kashagan oil field in late 2023 confirm the enormous potential of the field, the parties noted.

The importance of Kashagan crude will only grow given the petrochemical production rise and low-carbon development in Kazakhstan.

As Askhat Khassenov pointed, KMG, as a shareholder, will support NCOC’s social projects aimed at improving the living conditions of the region's residents and developing infrastructure.