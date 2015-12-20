KMG plans partial repurchase of 8 mln bonds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "National Company"KazMunaiGas" has informed about the upcoming partial repurchase of 8 million of its bonds.

Thus, according to the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), January 19, 2016 the company plans to carry out eight (in a row) partial redemption of KMG coupon indexed bonds of the second issue (NIN: KZ2C0Y10D596) in the amount of 8 million units in accordance with the terms of bonds issue prospectus.