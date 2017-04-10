KMG refines over 3.5 mln tons of oil in 1Q

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazMunaiGas' three oil refineries processed over three million tons of oil in January-March 2017, press service of KMG-processing and marketing JSC reported.

Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP, Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP and PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP processed 3,504,533 tons of oil, which is 684,955 tons more compared to the same period in 2016, the report says.

The company produced 804,258 tons of gasoline (136,229 tons more vs. 2016), 1,019,453 tons of diesel fuel (218,904 more vs. 2016) and 53,812 tons of aviation kerosene (5,593 tons more vs. 2016).

KMG's Shymkent Oil Refinery is shot down for a scheduled maintenance since from March 20 to May 1.