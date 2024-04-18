KMG, Russia's SIBUR, China's Sinopec discuss building polyethylene plant in Atyrau region

On April 18, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of PJSC SIBUR Mikhail Karisalov and President of China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) Zhao Dong, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sides discussed the implementation of the project on construction of a polyethylene plant in Atyrau region with the capacity of 1.25 million tons, KMG press service says.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev expressed confidence that due to joint efforts, the sides will successfully implement the country’s largest gas-chemical project, which is of paramount importance for its economy and meets KMG’s long-term projects.

The projected capacity of the future plant is 1.25 million tons per annum. The plant will be built in the Karabatan Special Economic Zone in close proximity to Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region.

On April 17, KMG, SIBUR and Sinopec inked an agreement for the sale and purchase of a share in a polyethylene production project in Beijing in presence of the President of Kazakhstan.