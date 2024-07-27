KMG, SOCAR enhance cooperation

As part of a visit to Baku on July 24-26, CEO of the JSC NC KazMunayGaz Askhat Khassenov had negotiations with the President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic, Rovshan Najaf, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The meeting centered on the key issues of cooperation.

In 2002, KMG and SOCAR signed a five-year agreement on oil transit via the Aktau-Baku-Сeyhan route with the annual volume at 1.5 million tons.

The sides emphasized stable supply of the Kazakh oil, with 1,057,000 tons delivered from the Port of Aktau last year. In the first half of 2024, this indicator exceeded 700,000 tons.

As Askhat Khassenov pointed out, KazMunayGaz aims at further development of this export direction. KMG together with its partners explores the opportunities of increasing Kazakh oil supply along the Trans-Caspian route.

He expressed confidence in successful implementation of the two companies’ joint initiatives.

The parties also discussed the prospects for cooperation in decarbonization issues.

In Baku, Askhat Khassenov also visited BP Sangachal and Azertrans terminals involved in the transit of Kazakh oil. He also surveyed domestic Aktau tanker and met with its crew.

Photo credit: KMG

