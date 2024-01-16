KMG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation agreed to cooperate in oil refineries decarbonization and automation

JSC NC KazMunayGas and Yokogawa Electric Corporation entered into a memorandum of understanding. The document was signed in Astana as part of the meeting of Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ken Saito, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Those signing the document were Deputy Chairman of KMG Dmitry Makeyev and Director General of LLP Yokogawa Electric Kazakhstan Tsutomu Murata, a press release from KMG reads.

The memorandum aims at development of cooperation in analysis and implementation of the mechanisms of financing in the field of decarbonization from the Government of Japan with the use of technologies of Yokogawa Electric Corporation and its daughter company KBC Advanced Technologies.

The companies agreed also to interact in personnel training at the KMG enterprises and application of advanced solutions on automation at oil refineries.

The signing of the document is aimed at strengthening long-term mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. The document will positively affect the country’s extraction and processing industries, namely on their operational effectiveness and reduction of emissions.