    15:10, 23 December 2015 | GMT +6

    KO by G. Golovkin among top 25 in 2015

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The KO of Willie Monroe Jr. at the hands of Gennady Golovkin is among the top 25 Kos of the year, Sports.kz informs.

