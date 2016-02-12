EN
    00:07, 12 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kobe Bryant&#39;s ULTIMATE All-Star mixtape

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are people and there are legends. He is the latter, he is Kobe Bryant.

    The living legend is set to retire after this season and fans try to see him play live for the last time. He's been selected to 18 All-Star Games, second most in the history of the NBA. All-Star Games is a great time for players to relax and demonstrate their skills in not so competitive atmosphere and sometimes entertain sports fans. So, check out what Kobe Bryant could do when he played at All-Star Games.

