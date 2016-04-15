EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:01, 15 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kobe Bryant drops 60 in final game of career!!! (VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As Kobe said in his farewell speech: "Mamda out", but before that he broke some records in his final game.

    He took the highest number of shots - 50, but he also scored, he scored 60 points on the Utah Jazz to come back from the 17-point deficit and win the game and become the oldest player in basketball history to score 50 or more points.

    Nevertheless, actions speak louder than words. Check out this video to see it all yourself.

     

