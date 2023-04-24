Škoda Transportation to implement large projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Czech companies are keen on implementing projects in Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it taking the floor at the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum held in Astana, Kazinform reports.

«Škoda Transportation plans to implement a number of large projects in Kazakhstan’s transport sector,» the Prime Minister said.

«Besides, we are working on establishment of cooperation with TRASCO, which can give a new impulse to the bilateral cooperation in hyper-industrialized spheres,» Smailov noted.

A military-industrial group of the Czech Republic will share its experience in this sector as well.

«The projects launched prove favorable investment climate in Kazakhstan,» he added.