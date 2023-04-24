EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:28, 24 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Škoda Transportation to implement large projects in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Czech companies are keen on implementing projects in Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it taking the floor at the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum held in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    «Škoda Transportation plans to implement a number of large projects in Kazakhstan’s transport sector,» the Prime Minister said.

    «Besides, we are working on establishment of cooperation with TRASCO, which can give a new impulse to the bilateral cooperation in hyper-industrialized spheres,» Smailov noted.

    A military-industrial group of the Czech Republic will share its experience in this sector as well.

    «The projects launched prove favorable investment climate in Kazakhstan,» he added.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!