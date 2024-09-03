KOICA supports local organization to increase recycling in Bishkek

On September 3, 2024, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Office in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Public Association “Tazar Mekenim” signed a Grant Agreement on the “Project for Kyrgyzstan Recycles: A Sustainable Awareness and Waste Reduction in Bishkek,” Kabar reports.

The KOICA Office reported that the project aims to contribute to building a clean and sustainable environment by reducing landfill waste volume through increased waste separation and recycling and by raising public awareness of waste management. The budget of the project is $74,100. Within the framework of the project, a recyclable pick-up service will be improved with a procured electric pick-up truck and, training and campaign will be conducted targeting Academy of Tourism students to raise awareness of the importance of waste recycling.

This pilot project will be the first case that the KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic cooperates directly with a local NGO under KOICA’s Civil Society Cooperation Program. KOICA strives to support the establishment of strategies and policies for the environment and climate change in Kyrgyzstan by utilizing various types of programs and projects, and training programs designed to improve awareness, the report said.