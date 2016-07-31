Koike set to become 1st female Tokyo governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former defense minister Yuriko Koike is assured of victory in Sunday's Tokyo gubernatorial election, according to Kyodo News projections, becoming the first woman to lead the metropolis.

Thanking her supporters in the evening after her victory was clear, Koike, 64, said, "While feeling the weight of this result, I want to thoroughly push the metropolitan government forward as the new governor."

A record 21 candidates discussed their vision for the metropolis during the 17-day campaign period, including how to ensure success of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020, and dealing with a shortage of facilities to care for Tokyo's oldest and youngest residents.

Kazinform refers to Kyodo