ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A dry wood in Kok Tobe park caught fire in Almaty on Monday.

According to reports, the fire started at around 6:30 p.m. Almaty time.

Firefighters summoned to the scene contained the blaze by 6:57 p.m. and extinguished it completely by 7:06 p.m.

The fire damaged an area of 350 square meters. No casualties were reported.