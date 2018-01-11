Kokshetau airport brings operations to halt amid extreme weather

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - An airport in Kokshetau has had to bring its operations to halt due to extreme weather conditions earlier today, Kazinform reports.

According to preliminary reports, the Kokshetau airport was shut down until 16:00 p.m.



"Blizzard is forecast to hit the region in next 24 hours. It will blow through the region tomorrow as well. It is unclear whether the weather conditions will improve after 16:00 p.m. The region is on storm alert," a source of Kazhydromet told Kazinform.