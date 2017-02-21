Kokshetau Airport resumes international flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Airport of Kokshetau will resume the international flights, Kazinform reports with reference to the Regional Communications Department.

Shymkent-Kokshetau-Shymkent air route will be resumed from March 2017. The flights will be performed every Friday and Sunday. The flights are to be operated by SCAT Air Company JSC on CRJ 200 with the capacity of 50 passengers.

The Moscow (DME) - Kokshetau - Moscow (DME) international flight will be resumed as well from 21st May, 2017. The flights will be operated every Sunday by S7 Airlines on Airbus A319. The cost of air ticket will amount to KZT48,000-50,000.

Presently, the airport of Kokshetau handles subsidized inter-republican air flights for the following routes: Aktau-Kokshetau-Aktau,Almaty-Kokshetau-Almaty. The flights are operated twice a week.

The schedule of departures and arrivals was made in such a way that allows the passengers from Kokshetau to continue flights through airports of Almaty and Shymkent to the regions of the North Caucasus, southern part of Russia, Turkey, etc.