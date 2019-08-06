Koktal-1, Koktal-2 residential areas of Nur-Sultan to be gasified by 2019 end
According to Yerbol Toleuov, Chief of the Municipal Department for Fuel and Energy Complex and Utilities, the capital’s gasification project was divided into 3 stages. The first stage includes construction of 9 start-up complexes.
«The 1st and the 2nd start-up complexes will stretch from No2 Automated Gas Distribution Station towards both heating and power plants of the capital. The 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th start-up complexes will let gasify Koktal-1, Koktal-2 and Agrogorodok residential areas. And the 7th, 8th and 9th ones will provide Zheleznodoroznhyi and Yugo-Vostok residential areas with gas. Construction works will last from 2019 to 2021,» said Yerbol Tleuov at a press conference today.
In his words, Kazakhstan’s major oil&gas company KazMunayGas is now building a 1,200km gas pipeline from Kyzylorda towards Nur-Sultan.
«We suppose that we will begin constructing gas distribution stations within a month,» he noted.
Koktal-1 and Koktal-2 residential areas will have been gasified by the end of the year, he added.