Koktal-1, Koktal-2 residential areas of Nur-Sultan to be gasified by 2019 end

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Koktal-1 and Koktal-2 residential areas of Nur-Sultan city will have been gasified by the end of 2019, Kazinform reports.

According to Yerbol Toleuov, Chief of the Municipal Department for Fuel and Energy Complex and Utilities, the capital’s gasification project was divided into 3 stages. The first stage includes construction of 9 start-up complexes.

«The 1st and the 2nd start-up complexes will stretch from No2 Automated Gas Distribution Station towards both heating and power plants of the capital. The 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th start-up complexes will let gasify Koktal-1, Koktal-2 and Agrogorodok residential areas. And the 7th, 8th and 9th ones will provide Zheleznodoroznhyi and Yugo-Vostok residential areas with gas. Construction works will last from 2019 to 2021,» said Yerbol Tleuov at a press conference today.

In his words, Kazakhstan’s major oil&gas company KazMunayGas is now building a 1,200km gas pipeline from Kyzylorda towards Nur-Sultan.

«We suppose that we will begin constructing gas distribution stations within a month,» he noted.

Koktal-1 and Koktal-2 residential areas will have been gasified by the end of the year, he added.