Kolmakov, Reiherd advanced into World Cup Freestyle finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Reiherd successfully finished qualification round and advanced into the finals of the World Cup Freestyle (moguls) in Lake Placid, the U.S., Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kolmakov finished the second in the qualification round (82.51 points). Canadian champion Mikael Kingsbury became the first (83.97). French sportsman Benjamin Cavet finished the third with 80.40 points.

As for Dmitriy Reiherd, he finished the round with 79.82 points and stands the fifth.



The final stage will take place today, Jan 18.