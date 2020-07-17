Kolsay lakes to be closed to visitors this weekend

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Almaty region has introduced a ban to enter the territory of Kolsay lakes this coming weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The decision has been taken in line with the order of the chief sanitary officer of Kegensk district, Almaty region, relating to the measures to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 virus. Kolsay lakes are said to be closed to visitors on July 18-19 of 2020.

Notably, last weekend saw Almaty region impose a stringent quarantine.