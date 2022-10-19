EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:42, 19 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Konaev will see rapid development – Tokayev

    None
    KONAEV. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev together with the Almaty region governor took a walk around the center of Konaev city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    After a meeting with Almaty region residents, the Kazakh Head of State met with the veterans who contributed to Konaev city’s formation as well as well-known sportsmen countrywide and regionwide.

    The Kazakh President pointed out that the decision to move the regional center to Konaev city was a significant step towards the region’s prosperity and expressed confidence that the city will see rapid development in the future.




    Фото: t.me/bort_01




    Tags:
    Konayev Almaty region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!