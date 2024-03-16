EN
    Konayev residents celebrate Nauryz with Bauyrsak Party

    Photo credit: Mayor's Office of Konayev

    2,000 kilograms of bauyrsak (puffy fried dough) were cooked in Konayev, the administrative center of Almaty region, as part of celebration of Nauryz spring holiday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the local mayor’s office, the event was organized to popularize Kazakh traditional cuisine.

    Photo credit: Mayor's Office of Konayev

    The culinary campaign initiated by the local culture professionals is held at the municipal library, as well as in the villages of Shengeldi and Arna.

    Photo credit: Mayor's Office of Konayev
    Photo credit: Mayor's Office of Konayev

     

