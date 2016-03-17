Konstanin Barulin to play for Barys HC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Goalie of "Sochi" HC Konstantin Barulin will continue his career in Astana's Barys HC, Sports.kz informs referring the source with the knowledge of the situation.

Barulin played for the Russian national team and won the bronze medal at the world championship in Russia in 2007, the gold medal at the world championship in Finland in 2012, and the silver medal at the world championship in the Czech Republic in 2015.

He played in 53 games this year with the save percentage of 92.6% and the GAA making 2.22 a game.