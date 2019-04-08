EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:45, 08 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Korea's President Moon Jae-in to visit Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in is expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on April 21-23, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadiyarov told Kazinform.

    The visit will be held within the framework of the President Moon's Central Asian tour.

    In Kazakhstan, the South Korean leader will meet with the First President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and South Korea Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!