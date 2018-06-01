EN
    12:00, 01 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Korea's universities ready to arrange internships for Kazakh teachers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Centre for International Programs JSC paid a visit to the Republic of Korea to build on ties with the country's leading universities and educational establishments, the official website of the Bolashak Presidential International Scholarship reads. 

    The Kazakh delegation met with reps of the Seoul National University, Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), Yonsei University, Sookmyung Women's University, Cheonan University and National Institute for International Education Development (NIIED).

    The parties debated issues for further cooperation in sphere of education and development of joint educational projects, granting of special scholarships and discounts for Kazakhstanis to study abroad and send teachers for short-term internships, ets.

    Following the results of the talks, all the educational establishments indicated their willingness to sign memos of cooperation with the Centre for International Programs providing partial and full grants for the citizens of Kazakhstan.

