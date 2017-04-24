Korea shares e-gov experience with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Korean government has highly appreciated Kazakhstan's work on digitizing the country, Kazinform reports.

"We are aware of the pending digitization of Kazakhstan. In this respect, the country has already become the leader in Central Asia and among CIS countries. We know about programmes ‘Informational Kazakhstan 2020' and ‘Digital Kazakhstan'. The State does its best to keep the services open and transparent for citizens. In fact, these steps help to general economy development as it is very important for construction of infrastructure. I believe that the economy and public service of your country will be effective owing to our cooperation and joint steps. We have common goals. Our countries are now preparing for the 4th technological revolution. Together we should closely cooperate and actively move forward", Vice Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Korea Kim Sung-lyul, speaking at an open seminar on development of Kazakh-Korean cooperation concerning electronic government.

According to him, ‘Digital Kazakhstan' can be defined as a digital Silk Road. "This programme aims at development of creative society, digital transforms in the economy branches", Mr. Kim noted. The Vice Minister also said that this year will be 50th Anniversary of the electronic government of Korea as the government of the country started using computers in 1967. In 1990, Korea adopted the informatization programme and signed the Law on electronic government in 2001.





"We have introduced a very convenient financing system - investments first and payment after. This allowed us to achieve a high-speed informatization system within 10 years already in 2005. In 2013, we started improving our electronic government services and products. It has not gone unnoticed. As a result, the UN recognized our electronic government as the best", Kim Sung-lyul noted.

Over 85 per cent of Korea's population use electronic government with 95 per cent of them satisfied with its operation.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev told about informatization development in the country. According to him, nowadays, 4G is in all cities of Kazakhstan, 73 per cent of the population have broadband Internet and the digital literacy level has grown up to 74 per cent.