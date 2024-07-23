Korean art and culture to enliven Paris during Olympics and Paralympics

South Korea will hold an array of cultural events, including contemporary dance, ballet and traditional crafts, in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, to introduce Korean art to a wider audience, Yonhap reports.

The country's national art groups and institutions will perform and hold exhibitions in various locations across the city from July 23 to Sept. 14, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Tuesday.

The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company will be the first to perform, presenting its piece "Jungle" on Tuesday and Wednesday at a local theater in Paris' 13th district.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Described as a dynamic exploration of human instinct and vitality, the performance seeks to push the boundaries of Korean contemporary dance on a stage evoking the wildness of a jungle, the ministry said.

Adding to the cultural festivities, "Decoding Korea," a monthlong media art exhibition by Korean artists, will open on Friday at the Grand Palais Ephemere in downtown Paris.

The Korean National Ballet will hold a special gala performance on Sunday and Monday at the grand theater of the "Korea House" in Paris. The show will feature a blend of classic ballet and creative pieces that integrate traditional Korean music.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Korea House is a temporary facility set up by the ministry and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee at Maison de la Chimie (House of Chemistry), an international conference center in the heart of Paris, to support Korean athletes participating in the Olympics and promote Korean culture during the Games. The facility is scheduled to operate from July 25 to Aug. 11.

Cultural programs will extend into the Paralympic Games.

An exhibition aimed at supporting artists with disabilities will be held from Sept. 2-11 at the OECD headquarters in Paris. On display will be some 100 works from 80 artists from 30 countries around the world.

The Korea Craft and Design Foundation will collaborate with French luxury furniture brand Liaigre to showcase 51 works that blend traditional and contemporary Korean crafts from Sept. 5-14.