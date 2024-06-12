Korean BNK Finance microfinance organization may become a bank in Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports the idea of transforming the Korean microfinance organization BNK Finance Kazakhstan that operates in the country into a second-tier bank Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Head of State, the procedure of control over investment safety will be regulated as per the memorandum of understanding signed.

President Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea are actively strengthening cooperation in science and education.

“Currently, there are over 2,000 Kazakhstani students pursuing studies at Korean universities. Kazakhstan places a high priority on training technical specialists, a goal that has been endorsed by Korean colleagues. The two countries have agreed to pursue further collaboration in the fields of science and technology. With regard to this matter, the issue of establishing a branch of the Korean University in Turkistan city will be addressed,” he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted that the Korean diaspora in Kazakhstan is engaged in efforts to preserve and develop their language.

“To this end, Kazakhstan and South Korea agreed to hold regular cultural events in the territory of the two countries. Currently, citizens of Kazakhstan are permitted to visit Korea without a visa for up to 30 days. A direct flight linking Astana and Seoul will be launched shortly. The increase in flight frequency will reinforce the bilateral relationship,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.