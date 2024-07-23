Korean President to visit Czech Republic in September to discuss nuclear power project

President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke by phone with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy and other areas, his office said, Yonhap reports.

During their talks, Yoon agreed to visit Prague in September at the request of Fiala to discuss the successful implementation of a major nuclear power plant project following the Czech Republic's selection of a South Korean consortium as the preferred bidder.

Yoon said the project will serve as an opportunity for both countries to boost their capabilities in the nuclear area and stressed that the two countries will "work together to enter the global market in the era of a nuclear renaissance."

Earlier in the day, the presidential office announced that Yoon will send special envoys to discuss follow-up measures on the project.

Sung Tae-yoon, the presidential chief of staff for policy, and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun departed for the European country on a three-day trip to meet Fiala and Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela, according to the office.

"The special envoys will deliver President Yoon's letter of appreciation and hold discussions with a focus on follow-up measures, including the establishment of a government-to-government hotline," presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a briefing.

Last week, a South Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was named the preferred bidder for the Czech project, which is estimated at around 24 trillion won (US$17.3 billion).

If a deal is finalized, it will mark the first time since 2009 that South Korea has won an overseas nuclear power plant construction project, following its contract to build the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates.