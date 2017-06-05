Korean stars to perform at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Korean show business stars will visit Astana during EXPO 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Korea will hold a K-Culture Party concert on July 18, on the eve of Korean National Day, at Saryarka Velodrome. The headliners are Highlight, B1A4, and AOA bands.

According to the Deputy Director of the Korean pavilion Kim Jeong Hun, the concerts will be free of charge, however, a limited number of tickets will be distributed daily in the pavilion.

During the EXPO, Korea will hold about 250 events, The most among all participating countries.

As it was reported, South Korea presented its pavilion today. The visitors of Korean pavilion will be able to experience Korean series and K-POP firsthand, as well as take a tour of Korea with the help of virtual reality, and you can also visit Korea.