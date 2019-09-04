Korean writer on significance of the Asian literature

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ko Un, a South Korean poet, nominee for the Nobel Prize for Literature, arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the First Forum of the Asian Countries’ Forum now- running in Nur-Sultan.

During the forum Ko Un told those present how important the literature of the Asian countries is.

«The Asian literature may realize now multilateral literary phenomena extending beyond. The word-of-mouth epic poems of ancient India, Persian lyric poetry, Chinese poetry, Arabian poems are being revived now as new literary traditions. They change drastically the contemporaneity,» he said.

In his words, the Asian literature is the day of tomorrow, the new planetary literature.

He also shared views on holding such forums. «Today’s forum reflects infinity of horizons and prospects in Central Asia. It’s my first visit to Kazakhstan. I thought about the great poet, Abai, on my way to Kazakhstan. Not only the Asian but also the world writers should seek significance and meaning of the literature,» the poet told Kazinform.

As stated there, the forum is purposed to strengthen and further promote literary and cultural ties between the nations of the Asian continent, demonstrate the contemporary sovereign country, literature and spiritual values of Kazakhstan, share the best practices.