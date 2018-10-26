Koreas hold general-grade talks over enforcement of military agreement

PANMUNJOM/SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The Koreas held general-grade military talks Friday over the enforcement of last month's agreement aimed at reducing tensions and preventing accidental clashes, Seoul's defense ministry said, Yonhap reports.

The talks were held at Tongilgak, a North Korean building in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas, at 10 a.m. Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun led the South's delegation, while the North was represented by Lt. Gen. An Ik-san.



"I feel happy to see with my eyes that steps for the disarmament of the Joint Security Area (JSA) have practically proceeded as I saw the marked change compared with the DMZ I saw the last time I came here," Kim said in his opening remarks.



He was referring to part of the inter-Korean military agreement on the process of disarming the JSA that was wrapped up just a day ago. He called the process "unthinkable in the past."

An also expressed his "sense of pride," noting that the Koreas' militaries have contributed to the efforts for peace.



"Just until recently, the militaries of the two Koreas had pointed guns against each other at the frontlines of confrontation and conflict," he said.

"But I feel great as the militaries are at the forefront of the efforts to realize our Koreans' ideology by upholding the wishes of our leaders," he added.



At the talks, the two sides are set to discuss how to form and operate an inter-Korean military committee tasked with enforcing the military agreement, as well as the issue of conducting joint research on the Han River estuary where civilian access has been restricted due to inter-Korean tensions.



The military agreement entails a series of conventional arms control measures, such as withdrawing some border guard posts, disarming the Joint Security Area in the DMZ, and setting up air, ground and maritime buffer zones.



The two Koreas' defense chiefs signed it after the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last month.