Koreas to field joint teams in 4 sports at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

LAUSANNE. KAZINFORM South Korea and North Korea will organize unified teams in four sports at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, officials announced Friday.

After a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, representatives from the Koreas agreed to form joint teams in women's basketball, women's field hockey, rowing and judo in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 will be the first Summer Olympics in which the Koreas will have unified teams. At last year's PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, the two Koreas had a joint team in women's ice hockey.

Also in 2018, the Koreas competed as one in women's basketball, rowing and canoeing at the Asian Games in Indonesia. They combined for one gold and two bronze medals in dragon boat, which is a canoeing discipline, and for the silver in women's basketball.