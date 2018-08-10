Koreas to hold high-level talks next week to discuss holding summit

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South and North Korea will hold a high-level meeting next week to review implementation of their previous summit agreements and discuss preparations for a new meeting between their leaders, the unification ministry said Thursday.

The high-level talks will be held on Monday on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjom that separates the two Koreas, according to the ministry. Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will lead South Korea's delegation, Yonhap reports.

"Through the upcoming high-level talks, the two sides will have in-depth discussion on ways to bolster the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration and exchange views on things needed to successfully hold an inter-Korean summit," the ministry said in a press release.

The declaration refers to the agreement that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un adopted when they met in April.

Under the agreement, the two sides promised to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, halt hostile acts against each other and bolster cross-border exchanges. The two also promised to meet in Pyongyang this fall.

The high-level talks will be the fourth of their kind since the start of this year. They last met in June.

