TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:51, 28 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Koreas to hold meeting of liaison office co-chiefs to discuss cross-border issues

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM The South and North Korean co-chiefs of a joint liaison office will meet Friday to discuss issues related to inter-Korean relations and cooperation, the unification ministry said.

    Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung will meet with Jon Chong-su, vice chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, at the liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong, Yonhap reports.

    "We expect that the two will discuss pending issues related to inter-Korean cooperative projects that have been carried out this year and exchange views on ways to develop sustainable relations next year as well," Baik Tae-hyun, the ministry's spokesman, told a regular press briefing.
    The two Koreas launched the liaison office in September for round-the-clock communication aimed at helping foster cross-border exchanges and easing tensions.

    Chun and Jon agreed to hold a meeting every week to exchange views on cross-border issues.

    Some 300 meetings have taken place at the office, including talks between the co-chiefs. Currently about 30 South Koreans and 20 North Koreans work at the office, according to the ministry.

