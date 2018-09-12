EN
    18:06, 12 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Koreas to open liaison office in Kaesong on Friday

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM South and North Korea will officially launch their joint liaison office this week aimed at fostering cross-border exchange and contacts, the unification ministry here said Wednesday.

    The liaison office will be launched in the North's border town of Kaesong on Friday, with around 50-60 people each from the two Koreas expected to attend the opening ceremony, according to the ministry, Yonhap reports.

    The move is a follow-up on an agreement that the leaders of the two Koreas reached in their April summit on hopes that the office will serve as a communication channel to help facilitate inter-Korean cooperation on various fronts.

    "The liaison office will become a round-the-clock consultation and communication channel for advancing inter-Korean relations, easing military tensions and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a press release.

    "We expect that South-North Korean relations will be managed in a stable manner through 24-hour communication, 365 days of the year, which is also expected to be conducive to advancing relations between North Korea and the United States," it added.


