Korisu kuni celebrations took place among reps of different ethnic groups in Astana

In Astana, the mothers’ and elders’ councils, youth assembly and representatives of different athnic groups have marked Korisu kuni or Amal Day (Meeting Day), Kazinform News Agency cites the official website of the Kazakh capital’s administration.

During the festive event, the members of the assembly demonstrated the ceremony conducted on the Amal Day at the House of Friendship. The gests greeted each other, showed their talents, expressed their warmest and heartfelt thanks to each other, and presented their dishes.

Attending the event were also members of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan and the Council of Elderly, imam of the Yryskeldi kazhy mosque Yakhiya kazhy Issmailov.

Photo: administration office of Kazakh capital

Today, we celebrate the Amal Day which took root in the west of the country. It’s the tradition people wait for each year. Since the onset of spring, the days of joy begin. In particular, we begin celebrating Nauryz with the Amal Day. It is encouraging that since gaining independence the national holidays have been renewed, said Yakhiya kazhy Issmailov.

It is worth to note that today the Kazakh capital plays host to different events in educational facilities on the occasion of the Amal holiday.

In addition, around 200 events are set to take place as part of the Nuryz holiday celebration, including concerts, festive programs, exhibitions, plays, national sport competitions, and so on.