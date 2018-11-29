Korkyt Ata heritage inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, meeting in Mauritius until 1 December, inscribed nine elements on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Kazinform learnt from the UNESCO website.

The Representative List seeks to enhance visibility for the traditions and know-how of communities without recognizing standards of excellence or exclusivity.



The newly inscribed elements include Heritage of Dede Qorqud/Korkyt Ata/Dede Korkut, epic culture, folk tales and music initiated by Azerbaijanб Turkey and Kazakhstan.



The epic culture, folk tales and music of Dede Qorqud/Korkyt Ata/Dede Korkut (Grandfather Qorud) are based on 12 heroic legends, stories and tales and 13 traditional musical compositions transmitted orally through performances with specific cultural codes and musical compositions.



The legendary character of Dede Qorqud appears in each story as an old man whose words, music and expressions of wisdom relate to traditions associated with birth, marriage and death. The practice contains profound knowledge about the history and culture of Turkic-speaking communities and is practised and sustained on a wide variety of occasions.

