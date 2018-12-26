Koroghlu Monument by Kazakh sculptor installed in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The monument to the well-known Turkic epic Koroghlu has been erected in the international park in the city of Bolu, Turkey. The monument is done by Kazakh sculptor Murat Mansurov, Khabar 24 reports.



The huge monument weighs 500 tons and is 70 meters tall. Famous Kazakh poet Olzhas Suleimenov is an author of the project abstract.



Koroghlu is a folk and epic monument of Turkic people fully developed by XVII century and is widely spread in Central Asia and Middle East. Koroghlu means the son of the blind.



Murat Mansurov is a popular Kazakh sculptor. He is an author of the Mangilik Yel Monument erected in Astana, the Monument devoted to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in Taraz, Monument to singer Batyrkhan Shukenov installed in Kyzylorda and Monument honoring Manshuk Mametova in the capital city of Kazakhstan.



