Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug has been released in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Koronavir drug for the treatment of the novel coronavirus, has been released in Russia, the R-Pharm statement made public on Wednesday said.

The company noted that the drug was produced and labeled at its factory in the city of Yaroslavl.

«To date 7,373 drug packages have been put in civil circulation,» the statement said.

«Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself,» R-Pharm’s press service stressed.

According to the company, Koronavir effectively blocks the replication of the virus, which was proved during clinical tests.

«The Russian manufacturer marks its drug with the Data Matrix digital code. The labeling is an analogue of the drug’s passport, it guarantees its authenticity and allows you to track the movement of each package: from production to delivery to a medical facility. Authenticity can be checked using the Chestny Znak mobile application,» an official at the press service said.

Under a decree of the government, drug labeling is mandatory in Russia since July 1.

R-Pharm Group focuses on research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, laboratory equipment and medical devices. The company founded in 2001 operates in Russia, as well as in CIS states, the US, Germany, Japan and other countries.

Source: TASS