Kosanov Memorial Track and Field Tournament to take place in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Gusman Kosanov Memorial Track and Field Tournament will take place at the Central Stadium in Almaty on June 19-20.

14 countries have already applied for the tournament. It will include 100 metres, 100 metres hurdles, 110 metres hurdles, 400 metres, 400 metres hurdles, and other versions, long jump, standing long jump, low jump, step and jump, shot put, hammer throw, discuss, javelin throw events.