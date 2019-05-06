EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:57, 06 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kossanov registered as presidential candidate

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered Amirzhan Kossanov as a candidate for the snap presidential elections of Kazakhstan set to be held on June 9, 2019.

    The Ult tagdyry (Destiny of the Nation) Unified National and Patriotic Movement nominated Amirzhan Kossanov as its candidate for presidency.

    According to the protocols, 131,189 signatures were collected in 14 regions of Kazakhstan in support of the candidate.

    Tags:
    Elections in Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!